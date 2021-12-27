Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    27 December 2021, 20:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Akmola region will brace for ground blizzard, high wind locally up to 23 m/s.

    Fog and ice-slick will batter Almaty region.

    Fog will also blanket Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. High wind will sweep through northeast and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.

    Ground blizzard, fog and high wind will grip Kostanay region locally.

    Ground blizzard and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected to roll through Nur-Sultan.

    Pavlodar region is set to face ground blizzard, wild wind.

    Ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for North Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region