Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 December 2021, 20:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola region will brace for ground blizzard, high wind locally up to 23 m/s.

Fog and ice-slick will batter Almaty region.

Fog will also blanket Aktobe, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. High wind will sweep through northeast and mountainous districts of Zhambyl region.

Ground blizzard, fog and high wind will grip Kostanay region locally.

Ground blizzard and strong wind of 15-20 m/s are expected to roll through Nur-Sultan.

Pavlodar region is set to face ground blizzard, wild wind.

Ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for North Kazakhstan.


