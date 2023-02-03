Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 455.65 eur/kzt 489.96

    rub/kzt 6.36 cny/kzt 67.18
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in effect in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

    3 February 2023, 21:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Fog will blanket Almaty, Almaty region in the morning and at night on February 4-6. High wind will sweep through mountainous districts of the region.

    Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions will also wake up to foggy streets on February 4.

    Atyrau region warns of slippery surfaces.

    Ground blizzard will roll through Karaganda region with fog and ice-slick in store.

    Central part of Kyzylorda region will brace for fog and ice-slick.

    Storms will sweep through Mangistau region.

    Ground blizzard will batter the most Ulytau region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Snow and snowstorms to batter Kazakhstan Friday
    Snow expected in Tokyo, neighboring areas from Friday morning
    Snow to grip Kazakhstan’s north Feb 7
    Cold snap approaching Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
    2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
    3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
    4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
    5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary