Storm alert in effect in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Almaty region in the morning and at night on February 4-6. High wind will sweep through mountainous districts of the region.

Akmola, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions will also wake up to foggy streets on February 4.

Atyrau region warns of slippery surfaces.

Ground blizzard will roll through Karaganda region with fog and ice-slick in store.

Central part of Kyzylorda region will brace for fog and ice-slick.

Storms will sweep through Mangistau region.

Ground blizzard will batter the most Ulytau region.