Storm alert in effect for N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms,squall and hail are forecast to batter North Kazakhstan region on August 3. Southwestwind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will roll through the region, the statementreads.