    Storm alert in effect across Kazakhstan

    18 May 2023, 20:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for the greater part of Kazakhstan for May 19, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    High wind will sweep through Astana on May 19 gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

    Thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow in Almaty, Kostanay region.

    Thunderstorms and squalls, high wind, and thunderstorms are in store for Shymkent and Kyzylorda region.

    Thunderstorms and high winds will batter tomorrow Akmola region.

    Thunderstorms are set to strike tomorrow Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions.

    Heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong wind of 18-23 m/s, and hail are forecast to hit mountainous regions of Almaty region and Turkistan region.

