NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert was announced in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

On September 4-6, buffeting winds, thunderstorm are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region. Dust storm and glazed rain are forecast in the region on September 5-6. Western wind of 15-20 m/s will blow with gusts up to 23-28 m/s.