Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert announced in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    5 March 2020, 15:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put two regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola region on March 6. Blizzard is expected to hit the region at night and early in the morning. Northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the region as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    As for Kyzylorda region, dust storm is set to batter the region on March 6. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is in store for the region. Dust storm and gusty wind are expected in Kyzylorda city as well. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    S. Korea experiences warmest spring this year: weather agency
    Heavy rain pounds Japan, prompting evacuation alerts, flood warnings
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued