Storm alert announced in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, has put two regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola region on March 6. Blizzard is expected to hit the region at night and early in the morning. Northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the region as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

As for Kyzylorda region, dust storm is set to batter the region on March 6. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is in store for the region. Dust storm and gusty wind are expected in Kyzylorda city as well. Probability of storm is 95-100%.