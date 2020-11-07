Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Stone stele dated back to VIII-VII cc. B.C. found in Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 November 2020, 11:09
PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM The seventh stele of the Stone Age was discovered in Pavlodar region, Kazakhstan.

The Pavlodar regional museum organized a trip to Bayanaul district this year to survey archeological monuments in Kyzyltau. The stone stele of the early Iron Age, VII-VII centuries B.C. was unearthed there. On the top of it incused are solar signs in the form of circles.

Notably, a unique architectural monument of the Golden Horde age was found in North Kazakhstan. It is the first such a monument unearthed in the region. It is of great importance for it belongs to the so-called steppe Middle Age which still remains unexplored.

History of Kazakhstan    Culture   Pavlodar region   North Kazakhstan region   Interesting facts and stories  
