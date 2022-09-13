13 September 2022, 08:25

Stokson to open confectionery factory in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM One of the largest Polish confectionery plants Stokson plans to launch production in Kazakhstan. This was announced at a meeting of the Polish company’s delegation with Chairman of the Kazakh MFA Investment Committee Ardak Zebeshev and Chairman of the Board of «NC «KAZAKH INVEST« JSC Meirzhan Yussupov.

The project worth 5 million euros will be implemented in 2023 in Nur-Sultan and will let employ more than 100 people. The products will be supplied both to the domestic market and neighboring countries, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST informs.





Stokson is one of the largest Polish confectionery factories. For 30 years, the company has been supplying products to the domestic market, and exports to more than 40 countries around the world. The company uses automated high-tech production equipment.





Stokson founders Henrik Stoklosa and Mateusz Stoklosa believe that the opening of a production complex in Kazakhstan will have a positive impact on the economy of Kazakhstan, and will play an important role in expanding the company's representation in world markets, as this is the company's first investment project.





«We are very pleased that we chose Kazakhstan for our first foreign production. We occupy a leading position in the EU in the supply of confectionery products, and thanks to the opening of a plant in the country, we plan to enter the markets of Central Asia, the CIS and the Caucasus. In Kazakhstan, we were attracted by the high level of development of agriculture, as well as the systematic work of Kazakhstan to attract investment. We are very grateful that you were able to organize our visit in a short time, and we believe that thanks to your support, next year we will supply products at an affordable price to the Kazakh market,» Henrik Stoklosa said.





Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ardak Zebeshev said that regardless of the amount of investment, Kazakhstan is always glad to all investors coming to Kazakhstan, and also assured that the Investment Committee and KAZAKH INVEST are ready to provide full support to the company in Kazakhstan.





«Kazakhstan at the government level is interested in attracting investments in the manufacturing sector of the economy. We, as a national agency for attracting investments, are always ready to help at any stage of the project implementation and are aimed at creating the most comfortable conditions for working in Kazakhstan,» concluded Meirzhan Yussupov.

Representatives of the Polish company arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, where they will also meet with the mayor of Nur-Sultan, heads of construction companies and the banking sector. KAZAKH INVEST organized the visit with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland.

















