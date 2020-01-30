Stock market capitalization increased by KZT 17.2trl - Abylkassymova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A roundtable focusing on the problems of development of Kazakhstan’s stock market was held Thursday, Kazinform reports.

Madina Abylkassymova, Chairperson of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on regulation and development of financial market, discussed with participants of the roundtable the key areas of development of the national stock market.

At the onset of the roundtable Chairperson Abylkassymova praised positive dynamics of main stock indicators in 2019.

Thus, stock market capitalization grew by 11% up to KZT 17.2 trillion, volume of corporate bonds in circulation on the Kazakhstan Stock Market demonstrated a 12% growth up to KZT 12.1 trillion.

In her words, stock market capitalization and volume of corporate bonds in circulation to GDP has amounted to 47% in 2019.

Abylkassymova added that presently the Agency is busy mapping out a comprehensive program on the development of financial sector reflecting the priority directions of Kazakhstan’s stock market in the midterm. She called on the participants of the event to help develop the program.

In turn, participants came up with a number of proposals on further development of the national stock market and problems that need to be solved.

Attending the roundtable were participants of the financial sector and representatives of KASE.



