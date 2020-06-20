Go to the main site
    Stjepan Mesić wishes Elbasy full recovery

    20 June 2020, 16:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The former President of Croatia, Stjepan Mesić, sent a telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan, offering the words of support, the Elbasy’s press service informs.

    «Sincerely wish You sooner and full recovery, strength and high spirits, unquenchable optimism and life energy for years to come,» the telegram reads.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is self-isolating now. The Elbasy keeps on working remotely.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

