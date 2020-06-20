Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Stjepan Mesić wishes Elbasy full recovery

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 June 2020, 16:46
Stjepan Mesić wishes Elbasy full recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The former President of Croatia, Stjepan Mesić, sent a telegram to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan, offering the words of support, the Elbasy’s press service informs.

«Sincerely wish You sooner and full recovery, strength and high spirits, unquenchable optimism and life energy for years to come,» the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. Nursultan Nazarbayev is self-isolating now. The Elbasy keeps on working remotely.


First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023