STF decides to require proof of vaccination to enter the country

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 December 2021, 12:40
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The majority of the justices of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided today (15) to validate the decision of minister Luís Roberto Barroso that determined the requirement of proof of vaccination against covid-19 for travelers arriving in Brazil from abroad, Angencia Brasil reports.

By the decision, the requirement of proof of vaccination for entry into Brazil will not apply to those who left the country before December 14, the date of the decision in which Barroso clarified the scope of the measures. However, PCR testing will be mandatory.

However, those who left the country yesterday must present the vaccination certificate upon their return.

«I vote to endorse the monocratic decision rendered in order to require Brazilians and residents in general, who travel after 12.14.2021, the proof of vaccination, subjecting their entry into the country, in case of refusal: the presentation of document proving the performance of a test to screen for infection by covid-19, as well as the quarantine, which will only end, with a new negative test, pursuant to art. 4 of Interministerial Ordinance No. 661/2021», voted the rapporteur.

The case was taken to trial in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers deposit their votes electronically, without the need for a face-to-face meeting.

So far, the ministers Edson Fachin, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber and the president, Luiz Fux have followed the understanding.

The other ministers must vote by the deadline for the end of the trial, which is scheduled to end tomorrow, at 23:59.


Coronavirus   Tourism   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
