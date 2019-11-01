Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
STEM Olympiad joins over 500 pupils

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
1 November 2019, 10:10
STEM Olympiad joins over 500 pupils

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Nazarbayev University is hosting the 1st republican Olympiad «STEM-Innovationas in Education», Elorda Inform reported Friday.

As it was noted by Malika Bekturova, Deputy Akim of Nur-Sultan, at present STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) is one of the essential trends in the global education.

The event is joining secondary school students from Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. In total over 500 pupils of Kazakhstan are partaking in the Olympiad.

