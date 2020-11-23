Go to the main site
    Steel workers optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country – President

    23 November 2020, 21:52

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Steel workers feel optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted after the visit to ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC steel plant on Monday, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to share impressions after the visit to the beacon of the domestic steel industry located in Karaganda region.

    The Head of State tweeted that he had paid a visit to ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, the beacon of Kazakhstan’s steel industry. He reminded that the career of Elbasy Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev had begun there.

    After the visit, the President also stressed that steel workers feel optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country.

    While in Karaganda region, President Tokayev also visited the Saryarka Special Economic Zone and YDD CORPORATION LLP as well as a number of sports facilities.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
