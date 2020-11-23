Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Steel workers optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2020, 21:52
Steel workers optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country – President

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Steel workers feel optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted after the visit to ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC steel plant on Monday, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to share impressions after the visit to the beacon of the domestic steel industry located in Karaganda region.

The Head of State tweeted that he had paid a visit to ArcelorMittal Temirtau JSC, the beacon of Kazakhstan’s steel industry. He reminded that the career of Elbasy Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev had begun there.

After the visit, the President also stressed that steel workers feel optimistic about the future of their enterprise and the country.

While in Karaganda region, President Tokayev also visited the Saryarka Special Economic Zone and YDD CORPORATION LLP as well as a number of sports facilities.

Karaganda region    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy