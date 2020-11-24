Go to the main site
    #STEAMUPKZ: Challenge for Schoolchildren and Students

    24 November 2020, 12:18

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM If you are 14-20 years old, you are from Kazakhstan, you have got tons of ideas which can solve the economic, social or environmental problems that we face in life, feel free to participate in the #STEАMUPKZ challenge, the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office’s official website reads.

    What you need to do:

    1. Assemble a team of 6 people. Team must have at least 3 girls;

    2. Follow @caynet2030 Instagram. It is a profile where tasks and additional information will be posted;

    3. Fill out the application via this link. The deadline is November 24;

    4. Complete 5 tasks, which the organizers will upload to @caynet2030 from 26 November to 15 December. You will have 3 days to complete your tasks.

    What is the format?

    The tasks will have a form of mini-projects in which you can reveal and implement your ideas. Points will be awarded for each task, they will all be summed up, and the winners will be those who score the highest and enter the top 3.

    What prizes?

    The winners will get a mentor support from UNESCO to help implement your ideas and valuable prizes from Chevron Company.

    Who are organizers?

    The organizers of the challenge are UNESCO, Chevron Company, Kazakhstan Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Caravan of Knowledge.

    Do you still have questions?

    Please contact Ms. Arina Myassoyed (a.myassoyed@unesco.org)

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Education UNESCO Youth of Kazakhstan
