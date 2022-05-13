Go to the main site
    Stealth Omicron strain detected in Kazakhstan

    13 May 2022, 20:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As a result of PCR screenings conducted in April-May this year the circulation of different coronavirus strains was detected in the country, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    «The BA.1 Omicron strain has been detected in all the regions - 98.6%, including the BA.2 Stealth Omicron in 12 regions - 36.7%. The B.1.617-like Delta strain still circulates, accounting for 1.4% of the samples. Full genomic sequencing is conducted to confirm PCR results of the screenings to be completed by the end of this month,» reads a statement from the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Despite the COVID-19 situation stabilization, the Ministry strongly recommends timely getting vaccines, and booster jabs against COVID-19.

    «Persons who completed full COVID-19 vaccination six or more months ago are subject to revaccination. As of today, three vaccines Pfizer, Sinopharm, and QazVac, of which the two are approved by the WHO, are available for vaccination and revaccination for people in Kazakhstan,» reminds the ministry.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

