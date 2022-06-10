Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Stealth Omicron strain circulation detected in Kazakhstan

    10 June 2022, 10:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Healthcare Ministry keeps monitoring the circulation of the coronavirus infection variants across Kazakhstan. Following the PCR screening carried out in April-May 2022, the circulation of various strains of the coronavirus infection was detected, Kazinform reports.

    As the Interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informed via its Telegram channel, BA.1 Omicron variant was detected in all the regions – 98.6%, BA.2 Stealth-Omicron was identified in 12 regions – 36.7% and B.1.617-Delta is at 1,4%.

    To confirm the PCR test results a full genome sequencing was conducted.

    As a result, BA.2 Stealth Omicron circulation (93.8%) was detected in Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. BA.1 Omicron strain was confirmed for Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions and Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 6.2%.

    Although the epidemiological situation has stabilized, the Ministry strongly recommends to timely conduct the vaccination and revaccination against the coronavirus infection. 3 types of vaccines (Pfizer, Sinopharm and QazVAC) are available for the vaccination today. Two of them were approved by the WHO.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'