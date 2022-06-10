Stealth Omicron strain circulation detected in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Healthcare Ministry keeps monitoring the circulation of the coronavirus infection variants across Kazakhstan. Following the PCR screening carried out in April-May 2022, the circulation of various strains of the coronavirus infection was detected, Kazinform reports.

As the Interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informed via its Telegram channel, BA.1 Omicron variant was detected in all the regions – 98.6%, BA.2 Stealth-Omicron was identified in 12 regions – 36.7% and B.1.617-Delta is at 1,4%.

To confirm the PCR test results a full genome sequencing was conducted.

As a result, BA.2 Stealth Omicron circulation (93.8%) was detected in Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. BA.1 Omicron strain was confirmed for Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda regions and Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 6.2%.

Although the epidemiological situation has stabilized, the Ministry strongly recommends to timely conduct the vaccination and revaccination against the coronavirus infection. 3 types of vaccines (Pfizer, Sinopharm and QazVAC) are available for the vaccination today. Two of them were approved by the WHO.