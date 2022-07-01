Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Stealth Omicron makes most COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, Health Ministry

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 July 2022, 12:00
Stealth Omicron makes most COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stealth Omicron accounts for 80% of all coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.

«The country reports a surge in Omicron cases which is widespread globally since the late 2021. Genetic sequencing is conducted monthly. The results of the latest research show that Stealth Omicron makes up to 80% of all registered COVID-19 cases,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told on the sidelines of the International Forum of Neurosurgeons in Nur-Sultan.

Earlier the Minister stressed there is no need to impose mask mandate despite a hike in confirmed COVID-19 cases as all the regions of Kazakhstan remain in the low COVID-19 risk area.


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Events   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy