Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      West Kazakhstan region

    Statue to poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev unveiled in Uralsk

    29 September 2020, 12:49

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – The unveiling ceremony of the statue to the Kazakh poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev has gathered the late poet’s wife Sofya Malikovna, actor Asanali Ashimov as well as other prominent poets, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the ceremony, Uralsk region’s Governor Gali Isskaliyev read out a letter on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which the latter congratulated West Kazakhstan residents on the event and noted the poet’s contribution to Kazakh literature.

    The President marked the poet’s sense of service and patriotism and noted that the statute is a tribute to the poet, his works.

    The statue’s construction involved a group of architects and sculptors led by honored architect of Kazakhstan Serik Rustambek, who is the poet’s acquaintance.

    To build the statute the regional budget allocated 76 million tenge.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Events Kazakhstan Oral
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan