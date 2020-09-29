Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Statue to poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev unveiled in Uralsk

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 September 2020, 12:49
URALSK. KAZINFORM – The unveiling ceremony of the statue to the Kazakh poet Zhuban Moldagaliyev has gathered the late poet’s wife Sofya Malikovna, actor Asanali Ashimov as well as other prominent poets, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the ceremony, Uralsk region’s Governor Gali Isskaliyev read out a letter on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in which the latter congratulated West Kazakhstan residents on the event and noted the poet’s contribution to Kazakh literature.

The President marked the poet’s sense of service and patriotism and noted that the statute is a tribute to the poet, his works.

The statue’s construction involved a group of architects and sculptors led by honored architect of Kazakhstan Serik Rustambek, who is the poet’s acquaintance.

To build the statute the regional budget allocated 76 million tenge.

