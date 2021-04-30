Statement by President Tokayev on situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik state border

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Akorda press service has released a statement of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Kazinform reports.

«I received with deep concern the information about the armed clash on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples are fraternal for us. We are united by a common history and cultural values.

Our states and peoples are characterized by peacefulness, tolerance and mutual respect.

I welcome the agreement reached on the cessation of the armed conflict and the beginning of negotiations between the plenipotentiaries of both states.

I am confident that the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, with due wisdom, will be able to settle all disputed issues exclusively through peaceful means.

For my part, I am ready to make efforts to find mutually acceptable solutions and restore mutual trust.

I consider it possible to develop a mechanism for settling such border incidents within the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia,» the statement reads.



