State TV Channels to air President’s State-of-the-Nation Address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at 21:30 local time the state TV Channels are expected to air the full version of the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President’s press secretary Berik Uali’s Facebook account reads.

As earlier reported, President Tokayev delivered today the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers.

The President outlined priority goals for the country’s socioeconomic development for the forthcoming period.

The State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, themed The national unity and systemic reforms - solid foundation for the country’s prosperity is to be aired tonight.