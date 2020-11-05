Go to the main site
    State support worth KZT21bn provided to SMEs in N Kazakhstan

    5 November 2020, 10:55

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 139 SME projects received state grants worth around KZT21bn in 9 months in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the regional branch of the Damu entrepreneurship support fund, 14 projects benefited from the lending mechanism of the Simple Things Economics program.

    Under the guaranteed loans mechanism, 107 projects received KZT7.5bn. Most projects implemented in the city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district benefited from subsidization and guarantee mechanisms.

    AgroProfi was among many to receive the state support which provides heat to the district centers of Sergeevka and Bulayevo. It is to carry out a project to install heating with biomasses in four general education schools in the city of Petropavlovsk. In 2012, AgroProfi is to install special boilers in Shal akyn and Zhambyl districts.

    The press service added that most projects benefited from the state support in such areas as retail and wholesale trade, repair of vehicles and bikes, transport and warehousing, and manufacturing.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    North Kazakhstan region
