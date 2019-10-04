State Sec holds meeting on anti-corruption issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today Krymbek Kusherbayev, State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has held a meeting of the Kazakhstan President's Commission on anti-corruption issues, Akorda press service informs.

The roundtable discussed the effectiveness of the use of funds allocated for the implementation of the State Program for the Development of Regions 2020.

Representatives of the Ministry of National Economy, the Accounts Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Republican Budget, the General Prosecutor's Office, the Anti-Corruption Agency, and regional Akimats reported at the meeting.

It has been established that the implementation of the State Program is matched with high corruption risks; primarily in the matters of housing and communal services modernization and providing the population with drinking water.

In particular, prosecution authorities in 6 regions have identified wasteful spending, embezzlement, misuse and irrational use of public funds in the amount of KZT5.3 billion. According to the facts, 7 pre-trial investigations were launched, KZT267 million tenge was recompensed.

Since 2017, the Anti-Corruption Service has revealed 145 corruption crimes, 78 people have been prosecuted, 59 persons have been convicted. Damage caused to the state in the amount of KZT931.9 million was revealed. However, KZT907.6 million had already been compensated.

In 2019, desk audit control covered 45 public procurement procedures worth KZT42.8 billion, violations of public procurement legislation towards 42 procedures were identified for a total of KZT39.1 billion.

Following the meeting, the Secretary of State instructed to take measures to eliminate the violations identified and the reasons that contributed to them. Special attention was paid to compensation for damage caused to the state.

Along with this, the Commission has developed specific recommendations aimed at preventing corruption in the course of further implementation of the State Program and instructions of the Head of State.