Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    State science funding up by 70% in 3 years - Kazakh President

    1 June 2022, 16:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the solemn meeting dated to the 75th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    «In general, over the past three years, state science funding has risen by 70%. The format of work of national scientific councils has been changed. 85% of their members have been renewed based on the objective scientometric indicators of scholars. The council's meetings are held online; an institute to appeal their decisions has been introduced,» said the Kazakh President.

    Among other achievements the Kazakh President noted the full support for young scholars, increased number of Ph.D. grants, rise in scholarships for Ph.D. students, as well as special grants for post-doctoral students.

    «As a result, the circle of young scholars in the country has been increased by over 1,000 people over the past two years. In order to raise the skills of scholars grants to take an internship at world's scientific centers are allocated,» said the President.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana