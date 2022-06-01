State science funding up by 70% in 3 years - Kazakh President

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the solemn meeting dated to the 75th anniversary of the National Academy of Sciences, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

«In general, over the past three years, state science funding has risen by 70%. The format of work of national scientific councils has been changed. 85% of their members have been renewed based on the objective scientometric indicators of scholars. The council's meetings are held online; an institute to appeal their decisions has been introduced,» said the Kazakh President.

Among other achievements the Kazakh President noted the full support for young scholars, increased number of Ph.D. grants, rise in scholarships for Ph.D. students, as well as special grants for post-doctoral students.

«As a result, the circle of young scholars in the country has been increased by over 1,000 people over the past two years. In order to raise the skills of scholars grants to take an internship at world's scientific centers are allocated,» said the President.