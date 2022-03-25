State of the Nation Address of President of Kazakhstan discussed in Budapest

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov at the Andrássy University Budapest made a presentation on the main aspects of large-scale political reform programs and a number of socio-economic measures announced in the State of the Nation Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the people of Kazakhstan «New Kazakhstan: Path of Renewal and Modernization,» Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the speech, the Kazakh diplomat noted that the independence of the country should be viewed as a holistic process that includes political, cultural, economic, and social elements. To successfully overcome the external and internal challenges of our time, Kazakhstan will focus on the modernization of politics and society. Modernization, in turn, should be based on the release of private initiative and strengthening the role of the state in ensuring favorable economic conditions, including political, financial, and social stability. The modernization program will allow achieving an increase in the living standards of the population based on the self-realization of each citizen, reducing social inequality, preserving the independence and cultural values ​​of Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan added that the reforms would have a positive impact on the lives of citizens, help form a multipolar party system, as well as stimulate civic activity. In addition, political changes will strengthen the sphere of human rights protection, optimize the administrative-territorial structure.

In general, the new political course announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the country aroused genuine interest among university students.