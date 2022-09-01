Go to the main site
    State-of-the-nation address is logical continuation of earlier reforms – Majilis Speaker

    1 September 2022 18:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today’s state-of-the-nation address delivered by the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan was special, Yerlan Koshanov, Chairman of the Majilis, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I’d say the Address was special. It is a logical continuation of the earlier reforms. Important and broader issues regarding the future development and the fate of the country were raised. Most importantly, the Head of State for the first time announced the schedule of the future election campaigns and gave a start to a renewal of the entire political system of the country. This clearly demonstrates the openness of power and strengthening of trust between the State and the public. Moreover, the President focused on the most current issues and proposed the ways to solve them,» said Koshanov.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Parliament Majilis Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
