    State of medical infrastructure in Kazakhstan raises a lot of criticism – Head of State

    29 March 2023, 14:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to improve Kazakhstan’s medical infrastructure at the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State emphasized that the domestic medical infrastructure needs to be improved as it is one of the detrimental factors in the development of human capital.

    Despite the fact that the Government gradually solves the existing problems in the sphere of healthcare the state of the domestic medical infrastructure raises a lot of criticism.

    The President believes it is necessary to make the medical professions more prestigious and protect the rights of healthcare specialists. The Parliament, in his words, should pay utmost attention to these issues.

    In his remarks at the session, the Head of State also reminded of the plans to build over 600 healthcare facilities in rural areas across Kazakhstan as part of the national project ‘Modernization of rural healthcare’.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation earlier this morning.

    The Head of State decreed to convoke the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation on March 27.

    Early elections of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats were held nationwide on March 19. Seven officially registered political parties took part in the elections.

