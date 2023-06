NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree lifting the state of emergency imposed in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The state of emergency was imposed in Shymkent on 5 January 2022. It is set to be lifted at 18:00 pm on 14 January 2022 in accordance with the presidential decree.