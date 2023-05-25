Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.74 eur/kzt 476.15

    rub/kzt 5.51 cny/kzt 62.61
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    State of emergency to be declared in Borodulikha district, Abai region

    25 May 2023, 10:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev told the Government meeting about the measures taken to contain the wildfires, Kazinform reports.

    He stressed the forest fire ravaging in the region has scorched some 3,500 hectares so far. 201 units of fire extinguishing equipment, 8 helicopters, a fire train and 852 people help fight the fire.

    The governor said the state of emergency will be declared in Borodulikha district, Abai region.

    The fire poses no threat to the population. However, 277 locals moved to safer places. Three evacuation centres for 331 beds are prepared in case of rushed evacuation.

    As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Altai region and spread to Semey ormany nature reserve on May 22.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Abai region Wildfires
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    PM instructs to estimate fire damage in Abai region
    Some 3,500 ha burnt as wildfires rage across Abai region
    Fire rages across Abai region scorching over 1,100 ha
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to launch agency to manage billions of recoupled assets from abroad
    2 II Eurasian Economic Forum kicks off in Moscow
    3 Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
    4 Brazil declares public health emergency due to bird flu
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan in 3 days coming