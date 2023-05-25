Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
State of emergency to be declared in Borodulikha district, Abai region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2023, 10:00
State of emergency to be declared in Borodulikha district, Abai region Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev told the Government meeting about the measures taken to contain the wildfires, Kazinform reports.

He stressed the forest fire ravaging in the region has scorched some 3,500 hectares so far. 201 units of fire extinguishing equipment, 8 helicopters, a fire train and 852 people help fight the fire.

The governor said the state of emergency will be declared in Borodulikha district, Abai region.

The fire poses no threat to the population. However, 277 locals moved to safer places. Three evacuation centres for 331 beds are prepared in case of rushed evacuation.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Altai region and spread to Semey ormany nature reserve on May 22.


