    State of emergency: Situation in Almaty region stabilized

    7 January 2022, 15:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that situation in Almaty region has stabilized, Kazinform reports.

    «The situation taken place in Almaty region has stabilized. The state of emergency imposed yielded results. The country maintains the constitutional legislation,» President Tokayev said addressing the nation.

    Earlier the Head of State said that the terrorists are still doing a damage to state and private property and using arms. The President ordered the law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire without warning.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to the PM of Armenia, Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, heads of the UN and other international organizations for the words of support.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

