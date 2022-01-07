Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

State of emergency: Situation in Almaty region stabilized

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2022, 15:43
State of emergency: Situation in Almaty region stabilized

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that situation in Almaty region has stabilized, Kazinform reports.

«The situation taken place in Almaty region has stabilized. The state of emergency imposed yielded results. The country maintains the constitutional legislation,» President Tokayev said addressing the nation.

Earlier the Head of State said that the terrorists are still doing a damage to state and private property and using arms. The President ordered the law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire without warning.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to the PM of Armenia, Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey, heads of the UN and other international organizations for the words of support.


Almaty region   Security   Foreign policy    CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region