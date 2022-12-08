Go to the main site
    State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city

    8 December 2022, 19:43

    EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – The state of emergency declared in the city of Ekibastuz due to an accident at the city’s TPP on November 28 has been lifted, Kazinform cites the press service of the city.

    «On December 8, 2022, the administration of Ekibastuz city took a decision to lift the state of emergency of technogenic nature of local scale. To liquidate the disaster (at the thermal power plant) the administrative resources of the local executive body alongside citizens, entrepreneurship subjects, organizations, and volunteers was engaged. All multi-apartment residential buildings were connected to heating,» reads a statement from the press service of the city’s administration.

    It was added that regulation works are to be continued to restore the hydraulic regime in multi-apartment and private residential buildings.

    Works are ongoing to restore the heat supply system in the private sector. 40 more private residencies remain unconnected to central heating.

    Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency was declared in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

