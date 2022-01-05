Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    State of emergency imposed in Almaty region

    5 January 2022, 12:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree imposing the state of emergency in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The state of emergency was imposed at 12:30 pm 5 January 2022 in order to ensure safety of the local population.

    The state of emergency is set to remain in effect through 00:00 am 19 January 2022.

    Also, the Head of State decreed to impose a curfew in Almaty region since 11:00 pm until 7:00 am.

    The Government of Kazakhstan was instructed to ensure the state of emergency in the region.

    Earlier President Tokayev decreed to impose the state of emergency in Mangistau region and Almaty city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region