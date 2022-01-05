State of emergency imposed in Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree imposing the state of emergency in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
The state of emergency was imposed at 12:30 pm 5 January 2022 in order to ensure safety of the local population.
The state of emergency is set to remain in effect through 00:00 am 19 January 2022.
Also, the Head of State decreed to impose a curfew in Almaty region since 11:00 pm until 7:00 am.
The Government of Kazakhstan was instructed to ensure the state of emergency in the region.Earlier President Tokayev decreed to impose the state of emergency in Mangistau region and Almaty city.