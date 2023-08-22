Go to the main site
    State of emergency imposed in 6 districts of Zhambyl region

    22 August 2023, 16:30

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM The state of natural emergency imposed in six districts of Zhambyl region, Kazinform quotes the akimat’s press service.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister decreed to declare a state of natural emergency in Baizak, Zhambyl, Kordai, Merke, Ryskulov, and Talass districts.

    The issue concerning the allocation of funds from the emergency reserve of the Government to cover farmers’ losses due to heat waves and water scarcity in the above-mentioned districts is being discussed. This year predicts a 25-30% loss in yields as compared to the last year due to a lack of irrigation water and high temperatures in the summer.

    An intergovernmental working group consisting of representatives of Agriculture, Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources Ministries, water resources committee, and local executive bodies was established to determine damage and crop losses.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Zhambyl region Agriculture
