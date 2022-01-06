State of emergency declared in regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree On imposing the state of emergency in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau regions and Shymkent city, the Akorda press service reports.

Due to the threat to security of the citizens and to ensure security, to restore law and order, to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens, it is decreed to declare the state of emergency in the regions from January 5 until 00:00 January 19, 2022.

Regions also impose curfew from 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m.