Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

State of emergency declared in regions of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 January 2022, 06:00
State of emergency declared in regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree On imposing the state of emergency in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, Zhambyl, Atyrau regions and Shymkent city, the Akorda press service reports.

Due to the threat to security of the citizens and to ensure security, to restore law and order, to protect the rights and freedoms of the citizens, it is decreed to declare the state of emergency in the regions from January 5 until 00:00 January 19, 2022.

Regions also impose curfew from 11:00 p.m. until 07:00 a.m.


President of Kazakhstan    2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named