Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

State of emergency declared in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 January 2022, 16:49
State of emergency declared in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to declare a state of emergency starting from 4:00pm January 5 to 00:00 am January 19, 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

A curfew will be in place in the city of Nur-Sultan from 11:00pm to 7:00am.

Measures implying increased community policing, securing key State and strategic facilities, including ones ensuring day-to-day activities of the population and functioning of transport, are taken.

Movement of vehicles is limited as well. Peaceful meetings, sports events, strikes and arms sales are not allowed.

During the period of state of emergency, measures such as document checks and restrictions on entering and leaving the city will be in place.

The Decree takes effect from the day of signature.


Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek