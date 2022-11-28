Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
State of emergency declared in Ekibastuz as several boilers go out of service at local TPP

28 November 2022, 09:58
EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM State of emergency has been announced in Ekibastuz town of Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant, Kazinform has learned from the municipal administration.

The accident occurred on the night of November 27 when temperatures dropped below -25°C.

As of November 28, 01:30 am, 17 residential buildings, five social facilities and 21 entities remained unheated. The state of emergency will be in force until repair works are completed.

Governor of Pavlodar region Abylkair Skakov surveyed social facilities of the town, after which it was decided to evacuate the housemates of the children and youth support centre. The children were brought to the training and recreation camps.

As per the latest data, the situation at the Ekibastuz TPP has been stabilized. Five boilers are operating in a routine mode. Three micro-districts still remain unheated.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov to address the matter of withdrawing problematic energy assets of the regions to the state ownership.

Photo: facebook.com/pavlodarenergo


