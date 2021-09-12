Go to the main site
    State is to support family institution - Kazakh President

    12 September 2021, 13:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strong and happy family is the basis of well-being and prosperity of the country, which is to support the family institution and conduct a comprehensive family policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    «Congratulate compatriots on the Family Day! The Day is of special importance for Kazakhstan. A strong and happy family is the basis of well-being and prosperity of the country. The country is to support the family institution and conduct a comprehensive family policy,» reads the Kazakh Head of State’s post on Twitter.

    Notably, today Kazakhstan marks the Family Day.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Holidays
