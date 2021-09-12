State is to support family institution - Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strong and happy family is the basis of well-being and prosperity of the country, which is to support the family institution and conduct a comprehensive family policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

Notably, today Kazakhstan marks the Family Day.