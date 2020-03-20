Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

State inspectors prevent importing of 62 t of infected cucumbers from Iran

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 March 2020, 11:38
State inspectors prevent importing of 62 t of infected cucumbers from Iran

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan destroyed 62 tons of cucumbers from Iran infected with a spreader of viral disease, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Ministry.

«State inspectors of Shymkent city territorial inspectorate under the Ministry of Agriculture detected a carrier of viral diseases of plants - Western flower thrips in a large batch of cucumbers delivered from Iran. The import of goods into the territory of Kazakhstan was prohibited. The whole batch, 62 tons of cucumbers, was immediately seized and destroyed,» the Ministry of Agriculture said.


Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty