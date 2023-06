NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A solemn ceremony of raising the state flag on the occasion of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan.

Press secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali posted a video of the ceremony on his Facebook account.

The national anthem was performed. Th e state flag was hoisted to the highest point of the flag pole.

Notably, the size of the flag is 450 sq m.